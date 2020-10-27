Trying to help son’s business, metro mom’s food truck purchase turns into a nightmare

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A metro mom has a bit of buyer’s remorse after purchasing a food truck from a local company.

Sonja Beal was excited in July when she secured the money to buy a food truck for her 11-year-old son’s business, Mister DipZ Cookies & Sweet Treats.

“I’m doing all of this for my son, to secure his future,” she said. “But when we actually got on the truck and started doing business, that’s when I started seeing the little things.”

Beal paid the owner of Kansas City Commissary Company $22,000 for a fully equipped truck, according to receipts she provided to FOX4. She said she has had nothing but problems since driving it off the lot.

“I think everything he got on the truck is basically used,” she said.

Beal said the generator is faulty, the sink leaks, and at least one window doesn’t fully close or lock, among other issues. Most troubling, she said the truck was sold to her without any working locks; she’s been using a steering wheel lock to keep possible thieves from stealing it.

“He kept saying, ‘I got the key, I got the key,’” she said about the owner. “You know I’m thinking he got the key. I have no keys.”

Beal added that it’s a security issue.

“We can get robbed because we can only lock one and not the other,” she said.

FOX4 called the owner of Kansas City Commissary Company, Arlando White. He said the truck works “perfectly” and accused Beal of being overzealous.

“Every little thing that happens, she calls me,” White said. “Mechanically, things happen, and you can’t ask for a truck to be 100% if it’s 29 years old.”

“I don’t have nobody, so for him to keep giving me the run around and me missing out on money, I have an issue with that,” Beal said.

FOX4 got a commitment from White to install locks on Beal’s truck.

“Give me a couple of days,” he said over the phone. “Wednesday and I’ll have my mechanic put another lock on her front door.”

It’s a start for Beal but the mom of two said if the job had been done right from the start, there would not be a problem.

“Be aware, especially single women or single moms who are trying to provide for their family,” Beal warned.

Beal said White came recommended after he sold a food truck to one of her friends.