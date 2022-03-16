KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman struck by a vehicle on Broadway Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard Tuesday night was pronounced dead after arriving to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, a silver Ford Explorer driving north on Broadway did not see the woman crossing the road at about 10:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was mid-block on Broadway and not at a crosswalk.

The driver hit the victim with the front right of the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

