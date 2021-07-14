Tuesday night fire causes extensive damage to garage in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — At about 10:17 p.m. Tuesday night, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of NE Noeleen Court.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the garage engulfed in flames and was spreading to the rest of the house.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated before fire crews got to the scene.

The fire was under control at about 10:37 p.m. and the majority of the damage was contained to the garage and the portion of second floor of the home that was above the garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators said the fire started in the northeast corner of the garage and the room had many pieces of gas powered maintenance equipment inside.