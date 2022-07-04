TULSA, Okla. – A residence listed on real estate website Zillow shows the house’s top selling point is the Tulsa skyline.

Located in Tulsa County and within the Sand Springs school district, the house was custom built. The 2005 home is approximately 44 feet off the ground and resembles a hovering spaceship.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house sets high above the ground – so high you need an elevator to get to the main floor.

The 1,386 square foot wide open floor plan was on the market for six days and is currently currently under contract. The listing price is $415,000.

The listing explains the house is “an investor’s dream” and “starting with a personal elevator ride to the top floor, as an investment property.” The first thing your guests will see is the breathtaking view of the Tulsa skyline or make this your own personal hideaway. The possibilities are endless, the listing states.

Photos of the home and its listing circulated on social media on June 27, after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “Here’s your chance to be greeted with the beautiful Tulsa skyline every morning. and as a person from Tulsa, this extra speaks to me!!!”

The listing garnished a lot of comments.

“as is, cash, no repairs” well that’s a red flag. I see the windows have been leaking (rotted floor). Roof has been leaking (over the kitchen, toward the center, over the ‘fridge). With all that leaking, I’ll pass. Could be very expensive to fix. I like the uniqueness of it though. Does the lift in the garage come with it?”

“would make a good air bnb with a little creativity (or a lot).”

“Besides all the beautiful mold, you could possibly paint the outside to look like the Hamburglers Jail Cell? Just need someone to make you a top cop hat and if you have the extra money round the roof for more of a hamburger bun look.”

“This could be a really cool home. Gut it, fix all the leaks around the windows, take care of the mold, find an artist to paint the outside, make a nice outdoor space, balcony all the way around, add some stairs.”

Zillow Gone Wild typically lists houses for sale that are unusual or interesting. The Facebook account has over 975,422 followers.

