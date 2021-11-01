Turn Halloween green by composting your pumpkin in Shawnee

Looking to try your hand at a more advanced carving technique? Marc Evan, one of the country’s premiere pumpkin carvers, is ready to lend some tips. (Getty Images)

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Halloween is over, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to toss your Jack-O’-Lantern in the trash.

Shawnee wants your gourds to use as compost. The city is working with Food Cycle KC to collect your unwanted pumpkins. You won’t even need to get out of your car.

Just load up you pumpkins and take them to Shawnee City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 6. Collections will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Each trip will cost you just $2.

Food Cycle KC will take the pumpkins and convert it into healthy, rich compost. The soil is then given back to its members, as well as community gardens and school gardens.