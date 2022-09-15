KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Additional security in the form of an increased police presence greeted students as they arrived at a Kansas City-area high school Thursday morning.

Turner High School said it notified parents and guardians of students by e-mail after learning about a threat that may have been made by a student.

We are actively investigating the issue and if a threat is substantiated, we will issue strict disciplinary consequences in accordance with district policy. Mr. Farrar, Turner High School Principal

Turner High School said it is working with the Kansas City, Kansas police department to investigate the threat.

We take threats and student safety very seriously and appreciate the individuals who came forward to alert us of the issue. We have school procedures in place for situations such as this. In addition to our procedures, we also ensure that all students have a trusted adult in the building who they can go to with sensitive information. Mr. Farrar, Turner High School Principal

The high school said the threat was a generic one and encourages families to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats, but also to help them process the fear of the possible threat.

