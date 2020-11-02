Turner High School transitions to virtual learning after multiple COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students at Turner High School in KCK will transition to virtual learning after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter from the Unified Government Public Health Department, contact tracing linked multiple COVID-19 cases to Turner High School.

To date, 26 high school students have tested positive and 130 students and 30 staff members are in isolation due to possible exposure.

“Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases, high numbers of cohorts quarantined and with attention to the continued safety of remaining students and staff, Turner High School authorities along with the UG Public Health Department have made a joint decision to transition Turner High School to remote learning only through the Thanksgiving holiday,” said K. Allen Greiner, Health Officer with the Unified Government.

Students are scheduled to begin virtual learning Tuesday, Nov. 3 and a return to partial in-person classes is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.

Parents, students and faculty members are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID0-19 and get tested if symptoms develop. Anyone who was exposed should get tested 7-9 days after exposure regardless of symptoms.

The Unified Government offers free testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the K-Mart building near 78th and State Ave.

You can find more information on COVID-19 here.