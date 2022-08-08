KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Summer is over for many students in the Turner School District. Hundreds of students will ease back to classrooms across the district this week, and that also means a change at bus stops acros the district.

Parents of students need to make sure they’ve electronically signed all back-to-school forms and make sure students vaccination records are up to date in the parent portal.

Back-to-School Schedule

Wednesday, August 10 Grades 1st – 7th Begin Classes 9th Grade Begins Classes Early dismissal scheduled for all classes

Thursday, August 11 Grades Kindergarten – 6th Begin Classes Early Dismissal 9th-12th Graders All-Day Schedule

Friday, August 12 Pre-K – 12th Grade



Additional information about exact times is posted on the school district’s website.

Transportation Changes

Turner warned families that the district had to make changes to bus routes. The district wasn’t able to hire as many drivers as it needs, even after raising pay and offering other incentives.

The district said it will continue to provide free transportation to all students, including those living within 2.5 miles of schools.

Families will likely notice some changes.

The district said students will likely need to walk farther to a bus stop than they have in previous years. Families can check on bus stop location in the district’s Ride360 app.

A student will also be removed from a bus route if they do not consistently ride the bus to or from school. While the service can be reinstated, it may take up to a week to do so, according to the district.

Meals

The government’s program to provide free meals to all students ended in July. Families will need to pay full price for meals, unless they’ve applied and qualified for free and reduced meals.

Families who receive benefits through SNAP, TANF, or the foster care system are already enrolled in the free school meal benefits and do not need to submit an application.

Prices for the 2022-2023 year are as follows:

Pre-K, Elementary, & Turner Sixth Grade Academy

Full Price Reduced Price Student Breakfast $1.10 $0.30 Student Lunch $2.50 $0.40 Adult Breakfast $2.60 Adult Lunch $4.50

Turner Middle, Turner High, & Journey School of Choice

Full Price Reduced Price Student Breakfast $1.35 $0.30 Student Lunch $2.75 $0.40 Adult Breakfast $2.60 Adult Lunch $4.50

School Supplies

Families scrambling to get supplies for the first day of school can find everything they need at one location.

The school district lists supplies each child needs, according to the school they will attend, on the district’s website.

There is not a list available for students attending Turner Middle and Turner High Schools. If students need specific supplies for any classes, teachers will inform them the first week of school.

Technology

Students in pre-k through 9th grades will receive district technology on the first day of school.

Students in 10th, 11th, and 12th grades should have already picked up their district-issued MacBooks.

