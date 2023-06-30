As a strike by Hollywood writers approaches the two-month mark, late-night talk shows have been put on long-term hiatus and more and more scripted shows are pausing production, with films not far behind. The looming possibility of unionized actors striking alongside them could mean a far larger shutdown.

Here’s a selected look at shows in suspension.

SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE

  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS
  • “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC
  • “Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC
  • “Saturday Night Live” — NBC
  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO

SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE

  • “Stranger Things” — Netflix
  • “Cobra Kai” — Netflix
  • “Big Mouth” — Netflix
  • “American Horror Story” — FX
  • “Yellowjackets” — Showtime
  • “Billions” — Showtime
  • “The Chi” — Showtime
  • “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO
  • “Hacks” — Max
  • “Penguin” — Max
  • “Duster” — Max
  • “1923” — Paramount+
  • “Severance” — Apple TV+
  • “Metropolis” — Apple TV+
  • “Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+
  • “FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS
  • “Abbott Elementary” — ABC
  • “Family Guy” — Fox
  • “American Dad” — Fox