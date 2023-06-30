As a strike by Hollywood writers approaches the two-month mark, late-night talk shows have been put on long-term hiatus and more and more scripted shows are pausing production, with films not far behind. The looming possibility of unionized actors striking alongside them could mean a far larger shutdown.
Here’s a selected look at shows in suspension.
SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS
- “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC
- “Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC
- “Saturday Night Live” — NBC
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO
SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE
- “Stranger Things” — Netflix
- “Cobra Kai” — Netflix
- “Big Mouth” — Netflix
- “American Horror Story” — FX
- “Yellowjackets” — Showtime
- “Billions” — Showtime
- “The Chi” — Showtime
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO
- “Hacks” — Max
- “Penguin” — Max
- “Duster” — Max
- “1923” — Paramount+
- “Severance” — Apple TV+
- “Metropolis” — Apple TV+
- “Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+
- “FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS
- “Abbott Elementary” — ABC
- “Family Guy” — Fox
- “American Dad” — Fox