KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twin brothers are now charged in a Northland shooting that killed one man and potentially paralyzed another.

Clay County prosecutors said those twin brothers — 20-year-old Isaac and Isaiah Hernandez — followed the victim vehicle and fired a rifle into their car while they drove down the street.

According to court documents, the victims realized the shooters were trailing them in the area of Briarcliff Parkway. The two groups locked eyes at a red light closer to downtown after attending a fall festival.

The survivor of the shooting said the men told them through an open car window that “these are our streets” and that the victims should “stop trying to be hard,” court records say.

They also pointed an AR-style weapon at the car, according to court documents.

While driving away, the victims noticed they were being tailed as they headed toward the Crestview neighborhood.

That’s when the shooting survivor said they were hit. His passenger, 18-year-old Dakota Rogers, died almost immediately. The unidentified survivor was the driver and was unable to move his legs because of his own injuries.

Unable to brake, he crashed into the intersection of North Oak Trafficway and Vivion Avenue. Surveillance cameras at that spot led to identifying the suspects and their vehicle.

Investigators tracked that vehicle back to a home in Shawnee, Kansas, and the twins were taken into custody. Their bond is set at $1 million each.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.