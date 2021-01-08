Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s personal account due to ‘risk of further incitement of violence’

WASINGTON — Twitter has permanently suspended the person account of President Donald J. Trump.

The move comes after Trump was widely blamed for a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that after initially locking Trump’s account earlier this week, he continued to violate Twitter Rules after his account was unlocked.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

“However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

Big tech companies have soured on Trump after the insurrection.

Twitch and Snapchat disabled his accounts. Facebook and Instagram banned him from posting for at least the next two weeks. Some hashtags on Tik Tok are being redirected to its community guidelines page.

Reddit and YouTube have also taken action. Reddit removed a ‘Donald Trump’ subreddit and YouTube says it is stepping up enforcement of fraudulent claims of voter fraud.

The White House has not yet responded to the news.