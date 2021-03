KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service tested their sirens as part of a tornado drill on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. NWS Kansas City, the alert that was sent to phones across the area was also supposed to be a test and not get sent out. They are currently investigating the issue.

However, many are not happy that there was no inclusion of the words “test” or “drill” within the text of the alert that rang to people’s phones.

Just had 25 students' phones go off in class. Had to calm them all down to let them know it was a drill CAUSE THE ALERT SAID NOTHING ABOUT IT BEING A DRILL. Thanks…. — Kansas City Sports Fan (@Fan91Kc) March 2, 2021

Yeah not appropriate to send out an emergency alert and nowhere in it mention that it’s a DRILL. Way to make people not take the real ones seriously. — Heather (@hgrims) March 2, 2021

Uhhhh….. “drill” would have been nifty language here. pic.twitter.com/225xjMkZPC — Sean Nash (@nashworld) March 2, 2021

Could we put drill in the emergency text next time?! pic.twitter.com/eQVDk5vHAl — Brittany (@Britt_Ankeny) March 2, 2021

I guess it was a good thing you tested it, now you know it's not working properly. — Simone Smith (@HalfEmbalmed) March 2, 2021

So a half hour later you realize it went out wrong?



You guys don't got phones too? Should have just immediately sent out another that said DRILL DRILL DRILL. The elderly aren't going to hop on twitter or facebook and see it's a drill. — Vehementi Nacon (@VNacon) March 2, 2021