Twitter temporarily suspends Republican congresswoman over election fraud claims

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.

Greene confirmed the ban in a statement Sunday. She condemned big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.

Twitter, among other social media companies, have come under intense scrutiny after banning or temporarily blocking President Donald Trump. Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s personal account, which he frequently used as a way to directly speak to his supporters, after the attack on the nation’s capitol.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” the company stated after the suspension.

Rep. Greene has posted incendiary videos and comments to the social platform in the past. She has also embraced QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

On Sunday, she posted tweets condemning Georgia election officials and expressing support for debunked theories claiming there was widespread fraud during the presidential election.

The action comes as Twitter attempts to rein in other potentially harmful activity following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.