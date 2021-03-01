Twitter tweaks your feed in an attempt to tackle COVID-19 vaccine deception

You may soon see some new information popping up in your Twitter feed.

Twitter announced Monday it will begin labeling tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines.

The labels will appear under the tweet and may link to curated content and official public health information about the vaccine, according to Twitter.

The consequences for violating Twitter’s policy depends on the severity of the violation. Twitter will also take into account if user has previously violated the policy.

Tweets that are labeled and determined to contain significant public confusion or are harmful will accrue 1 strike. If a tweet involves a misleading information related to the treatment of the COVID-19 virus, or conspiracy theories, Twitter will require the user to remove the tweet. If the tweet is deleted the user will accrue 2 strikes.

Repeated violations of this policy are enforced against on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued:

1 strike: No account-level action

2 strikes: 12-hour account lock

3 strikes: 12-hour account lock

4 strikes: 7-day account lock

5 or more strikes: Permanent suspension

If you believe your account was locked because of an error, you can appeal the decision.