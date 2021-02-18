Two 18-year-old women killed in Cass County crash on MO-7

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Two 18-year-olds are dead after a three-vehicle crash last night on Missouri Route 7 just north of Pleasant Hill.

Reyna J. Oliver and Chloey M. Schorr, both of Pleasant Hill, died on Feb. 17, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers responded to the crash at 5:40 p.m., just north of Short Road. Reports show both women were traveling north on MO-7 in a 2001 Honda, when the vehicle crossed over into the other lane.

The Honda reportedly sideswiped a 2017 Jeep, causing it to slide into a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck. The Honda was totaled. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The MSHP did not state any potential factors that may have led to the crash.