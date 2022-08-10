RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department identified the two men killed in a shooting this past weekend.

Officers responded to a shooting near East 87th Street and James A. Reed around noon on Sunday, Aug. 7.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the two victims Wednesday as Jabari Ellis and Xaivon McKinzey, both 18 years old.

Police say one suspect is in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

