OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Four people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a fire broke out in an Overland Park home.

Just after 1 a.m. crews from the Lenexa Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 8700 block of W. 87th St.

When crews arrived on scene fire and heavy smoke were seen coming out of the roof of the single story home. All four people inside the home were able to safely escape before fire crews arrived on scene.

During the initial search firefighters were able to rescue the family’s dog from a back bedroom. The two adults and two children who live in the home were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

OPFD said it took crews about an hour to extinguish the blaze and there is significant fire and smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.