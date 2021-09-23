Two arrested after illegal drugs and weapons found during traffic stop in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Two people are in jail following a traffic stop Thursday in Bonner Springs.

Police say the driver of a white Kia Soul was seen heading eastbound on Interstate 70 missing a rear Colorado license plate.

During a traffic stop a probable cause search of the vehicle was made.

The driver admitted to being in possession of illegal narcotics.

A passenger in the vehicle was found to be armed with a Sig 9mm and two magazines.

Inside the vehicle, officers located one ounce of cocaine, baggies of crack cocaine, a pound of packaged marijuana, 15 controlled pills, scales and various other paraphernalia.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Wyandotte County Jail. They have not been identified at this time with charges pending.