INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two people were arrested and are now facing charged following a child abuse investigation in Independence, Missouri this week.

Independence police said detectives were made aware of a video that had been going around social media showing a child’s beating.

Detectives began researching the video and an investigation began which resulted in warrants being issued Wednesday for two adults.

Terry L. Watson,33, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, of Independence were both taken into custody.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Watson with child abuse or neglect and first-degree domestic assault. The child abuse charge stems from an incident back in April and the domestic assault is for an alleged incident that took place in late October.

Hockaday was charged with one count of child abuse or neglect. Court records show that incident also allegedly occurred in late October.

According to court records, investigation revealed a Ring camera showed Hockaday throwing the victim by the arm to Watson who punches the child’s back with a closed fist as hard as he can four times. Then covers the child’s nose and mouth with one hand while he continues to punch the child in the chest and stomach multiple times. He then holds his hand over the victim’s mouth, telling him to “shut up.”

Police said the child in question is safe and thanked those who saw the video and reported it to police.

Watson was booked on a $75,000 cash bond and Hockaday was booked on a $50,000 cash only bond.

