Two arrested following altercation in Westport early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say two people were arrested early Sunday morning following an altercation in which someone pulled out a handgun in Westport.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. in the area of Westport and Mill.

KCPD said while redirecting traffic, officers saw a man involved in a verbal altercation with three other men.

Westport Security was attempting to break up the altercation when one of the men pulled a handgun out of his waistband and held it down at his side while the altercation continued, according to KCPD.

Officers immediately responded and no further incident was reported.

Police said two people were arrested in regard to the incident. One misdemeanor for brandishing a weapon and one misdemeanor for hindering.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

