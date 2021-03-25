‘Two best friends’: Vigil held for two metro teens killed in Saturday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Family, friends and police gathered at the Spirit of Freedom Fountain near Brush Creek to honor their lives of two teens killed over the weekend.

A balloon release was held and also a plea for tips in the deaths of Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons, who were both 15-years-old.

“They were inseparable. I guess God saw fit to take them both home together,” said great-aunt of Dominique Nelson, Lamia Lee. “Unfortunately, this is tragic, but they are still together. They are in heaven.”

Police said a disturbance outside near East 73rd Street and Norton Avenue escalated into a shooting.

Responders arrived around 10 p.m. and found Nelson dead at the scene. Further searching and tips from those in the neighborhood revealed Simmons as a second victim, who was found the next day behind a vacant house.

“It’s just emotional. Very, very emotional,” said Great Grandmother of Nelson, Ruby Martin. “Look like somebody has stuck a stake in everybody’s heart. On both sides.”

Martin said the pair was at her home and left to get a soda from a corner store, but never returned.

Martin lives just blocks away from where the teens were shot.

“Give your kids, hug them, stay close to them, be a parent to them, do whatever you need to do to keep your kids close so that nothing, a tragedy happens to you, like it has happened to us,” said Martin.

The family is hoping someone will come forward with information.

“Somebody knows something. People are just not speaking out and we are hoping somebody will find the courage to do so. Because somebody knows what happened that night,” Lee said.

$25,000 is available in exchange for information that leads to an arrest. Police ask anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact Detective Ryan Taylor, Homicide Unit, at 816-889-6067 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).