Two Blackhawks fly over metro in honor of military heroes on Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic is changing most celebrations this year.

Veterans Day is no different, but the celebration turned patriotic eyes to the sky.

People scattered across the metro to see two UH-Blackhawks fly over on Veterans Day.

“It was excellent for them to be so low to the ground and actually come see us,” Christopher Perry, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), said.

It wasn’t the typical celebration Perry was used to, but he said he is grateful.

A thank you from the sky to veterans across the metro.

“It was excellent,” Perry said. “We saw choppers coming over the tree line and right over the village.”

People watched the flyover from eight different locations.

FOX4 caught saw some veterans at the Korean War Museum and others at the Black and Veach headquarters.

Bob Milner and his friend brought binoculars just to see the helicopters closer as they flew by.

They both fought in the Vietnam War.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Bob. Milner, U.S. Army (Ret.), said. “It shows the spirit of the people in Kansas and Overland Park and so forth.”

Veterans said the small gesture will go a long way.

It’s going to be very interesting and I think people who haven’t been in the service are probably going to enjoy it more than I will,” Milner said.

“We can’t get out there too much, so the fact they came to show honor to the veterans here at the village is awesome,” Perry said.