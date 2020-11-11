Two Blackhawks will fly over Kansas City metro on Veterans Day to honor military heroes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An annual celebration is taking a new approach to honoring those who have served in the military this Veterans Day.

This year would’ve marked the 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration hosted by T-Mobile and Black & Veatch, but since we’re in the middle of a pandemic, the companies said they’re taking the occasion to new heights.

Organizers are partnering with the 1-108th Aviation Regiment of the Kansas Army National Guard, based out of Topeka.

On Thursday, two UH-60 Blackhawks will fly over the city to thank veterans for their service. The flyover begins at 11 a.m. at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Johnson County, Kansas, and ends over downtown Kansas City.

“One comment I actually saw was, ‘Finally something going our way in 2020,’” James Elliot said. “You know, it’s just that quick smile that we’re going to be able to provide to rally the Kansas City community and be on the foundational support of thanking our veterans.”



Maj. Casey Atkins with the Kansas Army National Guard said this event will also help with recruitment, something that’s been impacted by the pandemic.



“We’ll be able to show what we get to do as simple as guardsmen and being able to support our local community,” Atkins said.