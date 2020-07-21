Two brothers shot at Grandview apartment complex, leaving one killed, police say

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 20-year-old man is dead and another is critically injured after a double shooting at a Grandview apartment complex Sunday night.

Grandview police said the deadly incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Briarwood Apartment complex on E. 126th Street.

Police were initially dispatched on a report of shots fired, and when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital.

The 20-year-old victim died at the hospital. A 22-year-old victim went through surgery and is in critical but stable condition.

The two are brothers, police say, and lived together in the apartment complex.

Police are searching for a black sedan seen leaving the area with two suspects inside. There was also a light-colored sedan seen in the area that detectives believe might be connected to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.