Two brothers, woman charged in deadly Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri brothers and a woman each face charges in connection with a deadly shooting last Friday evening outside a market near 43rd and Cleveland Avenue.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday that 28-year-old Bonzel Fowler, 30-year-old Byron Fowler and 27-year-old Tateona Jackson-Williams each face charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, police responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Blue Valley Market near 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived they located a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Edmon Alexander III, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police determined the shooting was captured on surveillance video that showed shots fired from the passenger side and from the backseat of one vehicle into a second vehicle.

Bonzel Fowler told detectives that his brother (Byron), wife (Jackson-Williams) and children had been at the market when Alexander got out of his vehicle and dropped a stack of money and dared somebody ot try and take it.

Bonzel Fowler said words were exchanged and they left the parking lot headed west on 43rd Street. He said his child’s pull ups fell from the car and they stopped to pick them up when Alexander shot at them. Bonzel Fowler said he dropped his wife and children off at his wife’s sister’s house and he and his brother went back to Blue Valley Market to see if the victim was there so they would know who he was so they could avoid him. He said when they pulled into the parking lot Alexander pulled out his gun again so they shot at them.

He later admitted that his wife was the vehicle’s driver and that he was in the front seat and his brother was in the back seat.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for the Fowlers and a $50,000 for Jackson Williams.