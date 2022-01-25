Two-car crash sends woman to hospital with critical injuries, man in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-car crash near 75th Street and The Paseo sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

According to police, a Toyota sedan heading northbound crashed into a westbound Jeep SUV.

The driver of the sedan was identified as a woman and the lone occupant. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver and only person in the Jeep was taken to the hospital and police say he was last listed as stable.

