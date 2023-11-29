KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Center High School staff members have been placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

Center School District said once the school was notified, the staff members were placed on leave, and the district notified authorities and the parents of the student.

The State Department of Social Services, Children’s Division, is investigating the allegations, and the district said it’s fully cooperating.

The district did not release any further information about the allegations, but leaders said they will share more information when they are able.