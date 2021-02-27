Two charged in Blue Springs homicide; victim identified

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Zaylen Z. Smith and Donavan M. Jordan, both 21 of Kansas City, MO, have been charged in a Friday Blue Springs, MO homicide.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Gregory B. Marchand of Blue Springs.

Police were called to 700 block of 7 Highway in Blue Springs on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Marchand with an apparent gunshot wound.

Marchand was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Smith had been charged second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jordan is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing from law enforcement.

Police say this is still an active investigation and they are still looking for a third person of interest.