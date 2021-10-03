Two charged in Cass County highway shooting

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been charged in a double shooting on I-49 in Cass County Friday night.

Kawnn Parrish, 29, and Colleen Riley, 28, of Grand Prairie, Texas, are charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, two county of first degree assault and accessory armed criminal action.

At about 11 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of I-49 and E. 307th Street on reports of two people being shot in a car.

The caller told authorities that the vehicle that shot the two victims continued north on I-49.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old woman from Carthage. Both were taken to a Kansas City area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Parrish and Riley were arrested north of Harrisonville. Deputies used a grappler device to stop the vehicle. They found a juvenile inside the vehicle who was released to the Division of Family Services.

No bond was set for Riley and Parrish.

