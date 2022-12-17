KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer at Kansas City Airport Friday morning.

Platte County prosecutors charged Lacy Perry of Independence, Missouri with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest/Detention/stop by fleeing, and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer.

She is being held in Platte County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Kevin Bloom of Warrensburg, Missouri has been charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Police received a call around 4:45 a.m. Friday on a shooting at N.W. Cookingham Drive and N. Bern Street when a KCI officer located a suspicious vehicle in an economy parking lot.

The officer attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled the scene and crashed with the officer’s vehicle a short distance away, police said.

A KCPD spokesperson said as KCI officers were putting Perry and Bloom in a police car, a struggle broke out between one of the backup officers and the suspects. That’s when the officer was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Aviation Department spokesman Joe McBride, this is the first time in 30 years a KCI officer has been shot.

