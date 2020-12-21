Two charged in the murder of a 4-year-old girl in Benton County, Missouri

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are facing murder charges in southwestern Missouri in the death of a 4-year-old girl. Ethan Mast, 35, and 21-year-old Kourtney Aumen are facing a number of charges after the girl was found dead on Sunday.

Mast and Aumen are charged with:

Second-degree murder

Three counts of first-degree assault

First-degree sexual abuse

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the 4-year-old was found dead Sunday morning by her father around 1 a.m.

The girl’s father told deputies that she had been beaten, submerged in a pond, then left to freeze on the bank before being taken back into the residence in Cole Camp.

The girl’s mother and a 2-year-old sibling were severely beaten and were sent to a hospital in Sedalia.