KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two children have been injured after a driver struck a tree near NE 49th Street and North Campbell.

A black Kia Soul was at a church event and was leaving the church parking lot.

As they were leaving, there was a signifcant downhill slant. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a large tree.

The two children in the backseat were transported to an area hospital to be treated for possible serious injuries.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

