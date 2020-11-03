Two children rescued from Overland Park apartment fire, one in critical condition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two children were rescued Tuesday morning following an apartment fire in Overland Park.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 8 a.m. at the Grant 79 Apartments, near W. 79th and Grant St.

Neighbors called 911 to report alarms sounding and smoke coming from a second story apartment unit. Firefighters forced the door to the apartment and found a small cooking fire, which was quickly extinguished.

While searching the apartment, crews found two boys unconscious in a bedroom.

One of the victims regained consciousness during the rescue and was able to walk to an ambulance. The second victim was taken by Johnson County Med-ACT to an area hospital in critical condition.

The fire department says fire damage was minimal and contained to the kitchen area, with smoke damage throughtout the unit.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and why the victims were unable to escape.