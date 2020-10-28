Two cities in the Kansas City metro named among 100 best places to live in the US

One year after Overland Park got booted from Livability.com’s annual list of the 100 Best Places to Live, it’s back with a vengeance.

Last year, the giant Johnson County suburb was excluded from Livability’s ranking when the site rejiggered its method for assessing cities to emphasize affordability and other triggers important to millennials. With a mean appraised home value of $342,337, Overland Park and hundreds of other cities were eliminated from consideration because their median home value exceeded $250,000.

This year, the site says its focused on a new metric: an opportunity score. The new score is supposed to “determine each city’s landscape of opportunity, including variables like job numbers, broadband access, economic resilience and growth.”

Out of more than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million, Overland Park ranked No. 7. (A year before being snubbed, it ranked No. 11.)

