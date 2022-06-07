KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two vehicle crash involving a stolen Chevrolet injured three people, two of which are in critical condition.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a dark green Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen from Independence, Missouri, was speeding east on 31st Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Silverado ran a red light and crashed into a black Ford F-150 headed south on Benton Boulevard.

Both the Silverado and the F-150 then crashed through a black iron fence and into Leon M. Jordan Memorial Park.

Three people inside the Ford were taken to the hospital with two being treated for critical injuries.

The people inside the Chevrolet left the scene on foot.

