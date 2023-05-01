KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Kansas City.

Police say just before 9 a.m. a Ford F350 was traveling west on Independence Avenue when the driver failed to stop at a red light. The Ford then hit two southbound vehicles, a black and a white Chevy Silverado, turning left onto eastbound Independence Avenue.

The Ford hit the black Chevy on the driver’s side door, pushing it into the white Chevy in the next lane.

The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the black Chevy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say the driver of the white Chevy was not injured in the cash.