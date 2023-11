KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Kansas City, Missouri at 2:46 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kansas City police say that the driver of a Lexus was speeding while taking a Richards Road exit off of 169 Highway.

This is near the downtown Kansas City airport.

The Lexus left the road, running into a metal guard and then ricocheting into a concrete bridge support pillar.

The driver and the passenger of the Lexus both were declared dead at the scene.