TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people are dead after a 10-mile chase ended in a deadly crash on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers initiated a traffic stop northbound on U-75 at milepost 98, near Burlington with a red Ford F-150. They said the Ford was stolen as a result of an aggravated robbery carjacking in Texas.

The Ford drove onto the right shoulder, and attempted to pass a commercial vehicle that was traveling north at milepost 108, according to a highway patrol press release. The Ford tried to pass, and was involved in a crash with two commercial vehicles in Coffey County.

As a result of the crash, the driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were pronounced deceased. The drivers of the commercial vehicles reported no injuries.