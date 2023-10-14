KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have died after a crash near Bannister and I-435 on Saturday afternoon.

A grey Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Bannister Road, possibly racing a purple Dodge at a very high rate of speed.

The Jeep ran several red lights, including a light at the southbound ramp exit from I-435 , where it struck a silver Honda Accord.

After hitting the Honda, the Jeep lost control and flipped over several times.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle. He received minor injuries. The front-seat passenger and a two-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.