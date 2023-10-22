KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two dead bodies were found inside an apartment Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers were called to 3724 Broadway on a welfare check. Neighbors called regarding a bad smell coming from the apartment.

They also stated they had not seen the resident in over a week.

When officers arrived, they believed there was dead body inside because of the odor. They were able to contact the apartment manager who responded to the location.

Two males were observed to be in advanced stages of decomposition.

Currently, it is undetermined whether foul play was involved in the incident.