KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead on 31st Street and Troost Avenue late Sunday night.

According to police, officers were stopped near Linwood Boulevard and Holmes Street when they saw a grey Chevrolet Corvette speeding and into oncoming traffic to get around traffic stopped at an intersection.

The officers drove in the same direction as the Corvette turned left toward East 31st Street but made no attempt to stop the vehicle.

Once police turned on East 31st Street, they saw flames on the corner of 31st Street and Troost Avenue.

Fire crews were called to the scene as police were unable to put the fire out. The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver drove to the right side of construction on the street and onto the sidewalk, hitting a large metal traffic signal pole, through a chain link fence and hit orange traffic barriers.

The Corvette then caught fire, causing damage to the building on the southeast corner of the intersection.

