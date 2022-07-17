KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the block of East 59th Street and Jackson Ave around 5:45 a.m. and found an adult male lying in a yard who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was located in the street and was transported to an area hospital and was declared dead on the arrival.

There is no suspect information at this time.

“The numbers are disturbing, and we can do better than this,” Kansas City Police Public Information Officer Leslie Foreman said.

If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

