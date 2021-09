KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead following a head on collision on I-29 Monday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway when it struck a Ford Fusion head on.

The driver of the Fusion, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene and the driver of the Malibu, a 60-year-old man, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The crash happened just north of North Oak Trafficway. Both driver were the only people in the vehicles.