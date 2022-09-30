KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead in separate shootings that happened late Thursday night in Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Police Department at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of East 46th Street on a disturbance call that was later updated to a shooting.

On scene, police found a man unresponsive in front of a home in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

The caller told police they heard gunshots and when they looked outside and saw the man down in front of the home.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information at this time.

At around the same time, police were called to the 6100 block of Tracy Avenue on reports of shots fired. That call was also upgraded to a shooting while police were on the way to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot in front of a residence and he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Early investigations show that the shooting happened after an altercation between the man and an unknown suspect.

Police are still investigating both fatal shootings and urge anyone who has information to call homicide detectives at 816-264-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

