KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people are dead following two separate shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday night.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of N. 27th Street just before 9 p.m. on a reported shooting.

They found a man outside a residence with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Half an hour later, officers were called to the 7300 block of State Avenue on another reported shooting.

On scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

KCKPD said the shootings are not related.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

