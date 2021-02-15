Two dead, one critically hurt in shooting near Lawrence, Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Two people have died and a third person was critically hurt in a rural shooting a few miles northwest of Lawrence on Saturday.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said Sunday that a man who was taken to the hospital after the Saturday evening shooting had died. Another man died at the scene, and a third victim remained hospitalized Sunday with critical injuries. He was reportedly in stable condition.

The names of the victims had not been released as of Sunday morning. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported they were still trying to locate and notify family members by Sunday evening.

“This incident took place outside and our deputies and detectives worked through the night in freezing temperatures to gather evidence before the snow moved into the area this morning,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The shooting happened at a rural property north of Lake View Lake on E. 110 Road, about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) northwest of Lawrence.