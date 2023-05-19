KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The major case unit in Kansas City, Kansas, is investigating a shooting where a man and woman were killed, and two other women are being treated at a hospital.

KCKPD says officers went to a residence in the 2700 block of N. 123rd Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday where they found the three women outside and had them sent to a hospital. One man labeled as a suspect was found dead inside the residence.

One of the women died from her injuries, another is said to have critical injuries, and the third has non-life threatening injuries.

Nobody has been identified yet and no further details about what led up to the shooting have been released yet. If you have information that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

FOX4 will update this story with further details as we confirm more information.