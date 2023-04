OLATHE, Kan. —The Red Cross is working to help two people displaced from their home by a house fire in Olathe.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Olathe firefighters were called to a home near K-7 and 119th St. Firefighters spent roughly 15 minutes putting out the flames.

Firefighters in #Olathe are cleaning up after a house fire near 119th St. and K7 Hwy. The call came in just after 4 am. It took #firefighters about 15 minutes to control the #fire. Two adults were checked for minor smoke inhalation by @JoCoMedAct. pic.twitter.com/9HUngy3EO9 — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) April 4, 2023

Paramedics treated two adults for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Olathe Fire Department said the home is significantly damaged.