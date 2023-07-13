KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dogs are dead following a four-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Interstate 670.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. near I-670 and Genessee Street.

The Kansas City, Fire Department tells FOX4 two people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals for evaluation.

Two dogs jumped out of one vehicle that was involved. One dog was hit and killed by a passing car and the other one jumped the guardrail, fell down below and did not survive, according to KCFD.

KCFD said KC Pet Project responded to assist with animal recovery.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.