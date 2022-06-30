WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. — Two drivers are dead after a two vehicle crash between Richmond, Missouri, and Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Wednesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 5:38 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet S10 began to slow down on Missouri 10 Highway near Route M when a 2008 Buick Enclave hit the back of the S10. The S10 then overturned.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Randy Owens, 56, of Excelsior Springs, and the driver of the Buick, Michele LeMatty, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Owens was not wearing a seatbelt.

